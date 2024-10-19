Cam Johnson faces an uncertain future entering his sixth NBA season. With the Nets entering a rebuild, the veteran forward will garner trade interest leading up to the deadline. But for now, he's playing a feature role for Brooklyn and showing teams across the league why he's a valuable commodity.

Johnson erupted for 32 points, five rebounds and four assists on 11-of-21 shooting from the field and 7-of-14 from three during Friday's preseason finale, a 116-112 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter was the best player on the floor while playing an expanded offensive role.

After an injury-riddled 2023-24 campaign, Johnson has enjoyed a clean bill of health this preseason. On Friday, he looked like a player capable of moving the needle in a contending rotation. The Nets hope that continues early this season as they give him every opportunity to grow his trade value.

“I feel so much better [than last preseason],” Johnson said after Friday's performance. “Especially at this point in the season when we’re trying to do is build our base and build our endurance and get those game reps. I came into last season a couple of workouts back before that Cleveland opener, and then you’re fighting an uphill battle. So to get out there and get through this preseason, obviously with a couple of high-minute games, has been great. To kind of build that momentum is really important, especially shooting the ball.”

When healthy, Johnson has proven throughout his career that he can impact a playoff rotation.

Cam Johnson emerging as an early leader for rebuilding Nets

Shooting the ball has been the calling card of Johnson's game since he entered the league. The 28-year-old has been among the NBA's top floor spacers over the last three seasons, shooting 40.7 percent from three on 6.0 attempts per game. He's also a capable defender who can guard across multiple positions.

Every contender aims to surround its stars with such a three-and-D skillset. While Johnson may be auditioning for a role with a new team early this season, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has raved about his commitment in Brooklyn.

“Ultimate pro,” Fernandez said of Johnson. “Every day, he's showing up to work with a positive attitude, doing everything right, leading by example. Today, he played very well. That's how I want him to play: sprinting to spots, cutting through the paint, letting it fly. I know it's not always easy to play in this league because of all of the speculation… But these guys need to stay focused and do their job. He's been amazing. I can't say enough great things about him.”

Johnson had a sitdown with general manager Sean Marks regarding his future ahead of this season. The GM said he'll have an open-door policy with all of Brooklyn's veterans as trade speculation intensifies. That transparency has played a significant role in Johnson's ability to navigate his uncertain future early this year.

“I think it’s just everyone around [me], from family, friends, agents, front office, coaching staff. I've been able to feel comfortable in what's going on,” Johnson said. “And even with the uncertainty, it's not like an uncertainty where I don't think that our staff and our front office here has a lack of trust in me. So I feel confident in this group. I feel confident going forward. And I'm going to compete for this team.”

“It's not even on my mind, really. There's tons and tons and tons of basketball to be played here, and I'm looking forward to it. And so is everybody else on the team, even people who are facing the same uncertainty as me. We're just kind of all in, and whatever happens, happens.”