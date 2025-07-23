Not long ago, the Brooklyn Nets appeared destined to win a title with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. However, injuries derailed a promising 2021 playoff run. Less than one year later, Harden forced his way out of Brooklyn and landed with the Philadelphia 76ers via trade.

Irving recently revealed his reaction to the first departure of the Nets' big three.

“It shocked a lot of people. It shocked me,” he said of Harden's trade request. “S**t, I was talking to James one day, and I'm like, ‘S**t, bro, we about to go win these championships.' And it was like a day later, he asked for a trade. I was like, ‘Oh, shoot! Ok. Shit like that now?' Ok, but I can't be mad. I'm not gonna ever be mad at someone doing what's best for them.

“I understood completely. You're in the middle of the season. You're not sure about what I got going on. You don't know what the next portion of your career is gonna look like.”

While Irving recounted his “shock” at the trade request, it was no secret that Harden was unhappy in Brooklyn leading up to the move.

Irving had been sidelined for most of the season amid his refusal to comply with New York City's COVID-19 workplace vaccine mandate. The Nets eventually chose to bring the nine-time All-Star back for road games. However, Durant sprained his MCL shortly after, placing a heavy burden on Harden.

Harden grew tired of the situation in Brooklyn, looking increasingly disengaged on the court. His frustration culminated in a horrendous performance against the Sacramento Kings during which he appeared to quit on the floor.

While Irving's suspension and Durant's injury added tension, Harden reportedly had disagreements with his co-stars dating back to Brooklyn's 2021 training camp. Shortly after camp, he was reportedly already planning his exit to Philadelphia.

“From the moment James Harden reported to training camp, the Nets knew they could have trouble,” wrote ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. “Durant arrived in San Diego at a world-class level, fresh off brilliant springtime playoffs and Summer Olympics performances and ready to commit to the Nets and his co-stars with a new extension for the next four years. It was not reciprocal. Harden was heavy and out of shape, and intrigued with the idea of free agency for the first time in his career. Kyrie Irving wasn't interested in an extension, or willing to get vaccinated despite New York's mandate that precluded him from playing home games if he didn't.

“Harden was quickly hedging on his future with the Nets, sources said. He kept telling Tsai and Marks he wanted to stay long term, but simultaneously started canvassing player agents for advice on an eventual exit strategy to Philadelphia.”

Durant was reportedly “astonished” with Harden's sluggish play to open the season.

“Sources say that much of the discontent between Harden and the Nets started in September [of 2022] when he arrived into training camp out of shape,” wrote ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz. “With Irving's status already in flux due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated, Durant was astonished in the opening weeks of the season at Harden's lack of explosiveness and sluggish play, something he attributed in large part to Harden's being out of shape… Harden, sources say, found Durant's slant grating and self-righteous.

“The two never resolved the conflict, and there was little that teammates, coach Steve Nash or Marks could do to mediate it. With each passing week, Harden became more isolated, with staff and teammates increasingly frustrated by the static.”

It's safe to say at least a portion of the Nets organization did not share Irving's “shock” at Harden's trade request. Brooklyn eventually dealt Harden to the 76ers for a package headlined by Ben Simmons and two first-round picks.

With Simmons looking like a shell of his old self, the team struggled to regain its contender status. After the Nets suspended Irving for posting a link to an antisemitic film at the start of the 2022-23 season, the two sides could not agree on a contract extension. Irving requested a trade at the deadline and was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks.

Durant followed suit days later and was traded to the Phoenix Suns, marking the official end of Brooklyn's big three.