The Brooklyn Nets are battling the injury bug entering the second night of a back-to-back Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks. Cam Johnson (left adductor tightness) and Lonnie Walker (left hamstring tightness), who exited Monday's loss to the Golden State Warriors and did not return, were both ruled out.

Their absences mean Jacque Vaughn's squad will be without four rotation players vs. Dallas, with Dorian Finney-Smith and Day'Ron Sharpe already sidelined. Vaughn said Johnson and Walker both received MRIs, which are still being assessed.

Johnson, who signed a four-year, $94.5 million contract this offseason, missed Brooklyn's entire preseason after suffering a left hamstring strain days before the start of training camp. He returned for the season opener but suffered a left calf strain that sidelined him for seven games. The 6-foot-8 forward has averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 46/40/74 shooting splits over 40 appearances this season.

Walker missed 17 games early this season due to a strain in his left hamstring. Before the injury, he revealed he was playing through a painful left knee ailment since Brooklyn's second game of the year. When available, the offseason minimum signing has been the Nets' most productive bench scorer, averaging 12.3 points on 48/44/77 shooting splits over 31 appearances.

It's unclear when Finney-Smith (ankle) and Sharpe (hyperextended knee) will return amid Johnson and Walker's recent injuries. With all four players sidelined, Trendon Watford should be in line for an expanded role Tuesday. The Nets also called up rookies Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney, as well as two-way guard Keon Johnson, from the G League ahead of the Dallas matchup.