Cam Johnson is set to return to action for the Nets when they take on the Celtics in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Friday.

The Brooklyn Nets have a chance to be a sleeper team in the Eastern Conference, but they have been without one of their key offensive contributors over the last few weeks. Cam Johnson, who the Nets acquired in the Kevin Durant-Phoenix Suns trade last season, has not played since the first game of the season due to a calf injury. After missing the last seven games, Johnson is finally back for the Nets.

On Friday night, Brooklyn will play their first NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Boston Celtics. The Nets are going to need all the offensive firepower they can get in order to get past one of the best offensive teams in the league, which is why Johnson's return cannot come at a better time. According to the team's official injury report, Johnson is available and will play against Boston.

Nothing more than a role player and secondary scoring weapon on the wing with the Suns, Johnson came to the Nets last season and immediate began to make his presence felt alongside Mikal Bridges. In 25 games with Brooklyn last year, Johnson averaged 16.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 37.2 percent from three-point range.

With the Nets, Johnson showed a lot of growth as a playmaker out on the wing and not just a catch-and-shoot threat. His ability to attack the basket and even knock down shots in the mid-range area opens up the Nets' offense tremendously. Johnson's return will be vital to the Nets, especially since Ben Simmons has been dealing with hip problems and since Cam Thomas has been ruled out indefinitely with an ankle sprain.

Against the Celtics, the Nets are going to need every single ounce of offensive production that they can get. Through seven games, Boston ranks sixth in the league in offensive rating and third in defensive rating, making them one of the best overall teams. While it is unknown whether or not he will face a minutes restriction, Johnson's arrival at least gives the Nets another option to turn to offensively outside of Bridges.

Friday night's battle against the Celtics will be the Nets' first play-in tournament group stage game. Their next tournament game will be on Tuesday, November 14 against the Orlando Magic.