The injury bug didn't take long to hit the Brooklyn Nets in 2023-24. Already down Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson, the Nets lost two more rotation players during Monday's win over the Charlotte Hornets, with Spencer Dinwiddie (left ankle sprain) and Dennis Smith Jr. (left hip contusion) exiting midway through the game.

Johnson and Claxton have already been ruled out for Wednesday's road matchup with the Miami Heat, and Brooklyn listed Dinwiddie and Smith as doubtful on Tuesday's injury report. That leaves the Nets with seven players available who have appeared in a game this season. Amid the slew of injuries, the team called up two-way players Armoni Brooks and Jalen Wilson from the Long Island Nets ahead of the meeting with the Heat.

Brooks signed with the Nets after shooting 47.6 percent from three on 8.4 attempts per game for Brooklyn at Summer League. The sharpshooting guard made 74 NBA appearances (16 starts) for the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors from 2020-22. He spent extended periods in the G League over the last four seasons, where he shot 38.7 percent from three on 7.2 attempts per game.

ARMONI BROOKS TIES IT WITH A THREE 👀 Nets and Cavs battling for a spot in tomorrow's #NBA2KSummerLeague final! GET TO ESPN FOR OVERTIME ‼ pic.twitter.com/e5ioQN7pqe — NBA (@NBA) July 16, 2023

Brooklyn selected Wilson, the unanimous 2023 Big-12 Player of the Year, with the 51st pick in this year's draft. The former Kansas Jayhawk looked like the Nets' most NBA-ready player at Summer League, averaging 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game on 43.6 percent shooting. At 6-foot-8, 225-pounds, Wilson profiles as a three-and-D wing at the next level.

Trendon Watford and Harry Giles are also candidates to make their Nets debuts against Miami.

Watford, a third-year forward out of LSU, averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds on 47.6 percent shooting in 16.5 minutes per game this preseason. Giles hasn't appeared in a regular season NBA game in over two years after battling knee injuries early in his career. He averaged 10.0 points and 7.0 rebounds on 77 percent shooting in 15.7 minutes per game over two preseason appearances.