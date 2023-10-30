The Nets will be without Cam Johnson for at least six more games after the forward was sidelined by a calf bruise following Brooklyn’s season-opener. Johnson had an MRI on his calf that revealed a strain and will be reevaluated in 10 days, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

After signing a four-year, $94.5 million contract this offseason, the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter missed nearly the entire preseason due to a hamstring strain. While the calf ailment is in the same leg, head coach Jacque Vaughn said the two injuries are unrelated.

Cam Johnson played 26 minutes during Brooklyn's loss to Cleveland Wednesday, posting 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals on 5-of-10 shooting.

The former lottery pick played 25 games for the Nets last season after joining the team at the trade deadline, averaging 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game on 47/37/85 shooting splits. Johnson was Brooklyn's most consistent playoff performer during a first-round sweep against the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 18.5 points on 50.9 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent from three (7.0 attempts per game). That included a 22-point first half on 9-of-13 shooting in Game 2 on the road.

A career 39.3 percent three-point shooter on 5.6 attempts per game, Johnson's elite floor spacing is a crucial ingredient to the Nets' starting lineup given spacing concerns with Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton, two non-shooters, sharing the floor. With the 28-year-old set to miss an extended period, Cam Thomas will likely replace him in Brooklyn’s starting lineup after the 22-year-old made his seventh career start Friday at Dallas.