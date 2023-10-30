The Brooklyn Nets announced Monday that they will be without Cam Johnson for at least 10 days as the forward tends to a strained calf. They'll be missing an additional starter for multiple games, with head coach Jacque Vaughn saying Nic Claxton will be out Monday at Charlotte and Wednesday at Miami, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Claxton injured his ankle during Brooklyn's season-opening loss to Cleveland while taking a hard fall after his feet got tangled with Damian Jones. The breakout center was seen in a walking boot over the weekend but was not wearing it Monday ahead of Brooklyn's matchup with the Hornets.

Looks like Nic Claxton injured his ankle on this play. His feet get tangled with Damian Jones and he's slow to get up before limping back on defense. Jacque Vaughn should provide an update before tonight's game. https://t.co/oWwSqDIeey pic.twitter.com/bsiUbTwNOP — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 27, 2023

Nic Claxton finished the loss to Cleveland with seven points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks on 3-of-10 shooting in 28 minutes. While he appeared to be laboring throughout the second half, Vaughn has called the 24-year-old “day-to-day” when providing updates on the injury.

Brookyn's defense, a unit many expected to be one of the league's best in 2023-24, has been disappointing at 29th in the NBA through two games. Claxton's absence is a major blow on that end of the floor for at least the team's next two matchups.

The former second-round pick emerged as one of the NBA's top defenders last season, leading the league in stocks (steals + blocks) with 254 and finishing 10th in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. He also led the NBA in field goal percentage (70.5), making significant strides as a roll-man and self-creator offensively.

Nic Claxton on DPOY via @MikeAScotto: "I think I should be No. 1. I’m defending 1 through 5 and neck and neck as the leading shot blocker. I’m doing everything on the defensive end for the team anchoring the D every night." I'll say, the film on Clax is insanely impressive. pic.twitter.com/JVygbsLDLP — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 17, 2023

Nic Claxton has been phenemoneal defensively this year, but it's his offensive development that's raising his ceiling tenfold. The flashes he's showing as a self-creator are real. And I'd say we're in the initial stages of that growing aspect of his game. pic.twitter.com/EuEbAm1TMk — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 27, 2023

With Claxton out, Brooklyn fully embraced a small-ball lineup Friday at Dallas, starting Ben Simmons as a point-center alongside Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith. The Nets will start the same lineup Monday against the charlotte Hornets as they attempt to pick up their first win of the season.