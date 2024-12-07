The Brooklyn Nets' frontcourt is nearing full strength for the first time this season. After welcoming back Day'Ron Sharpe earlier this week, Dorian Finney-Smith will return to the lineup on Sunday vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Finney-Smith has missed six of Brooklyn's last seven games due to a left ankle sprain he initially sustained in early November.

Dorian Finney-Smith's return will boost Nets' depleted frontcourt

The nine-year veteran's two-way impact has played a massive role in the Nets performing above expectations early this season.

Finney-Smith was off to one of the best starts of his career before his extended absence. He's averaged 10.7 points while shooting 42.2 percent from three on 5.5 attempts per game, all career-highs. Defensively, he's guarded one through five, switching onto guards on the perimeter or matching up with centers amid injuries to Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe.

The 30-year-old has posted a plus-18.7 net rating this season, the fourth-highest in the NBA, per CleaningTheGlass.

Second-year forward Noah Clowney is questionable for the Bucks matchup after missing Brooklyn's last six games due to an ankle sprain. While his youth and inexperience have frequently shown up early this season, the 2023 first-round pick has flashed his floor-spacing potential in the frontcourt.

Clowney has shot 37.7 percent from three on 4.1 attempts per game. The 20-year-old's confidence from beyond the arc has been evident in his high volume. His 8.8 attempts per 36 minutes rank eighth among NBA forwards to play over 200 minutes this season.

Clowney scored 18 points on a career-high-tying five made threes before spraining his ankle during a Nov. 24 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Ziaire Williams will remain sidelined against Milwaukee, marking his third consecutive absence due to a left knee sprain. The 24-year-old wing has averaged 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds on 40/27/80 shooting splits after joining the Nets this summer in a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez said the team will update Williams' status after the Bucks matchup.