The Brooklyn Nets' frontcourt has yet to reach full strength this season. And just as the team is close to welcoming a piece back, another will be sidelined for an extended period.

Day'Ron Sharpe is expected to return to the lineup within the next week, the team announced on Wednesday. The fourth-year center has been out since training camp due to a hamstring injury.

However, the Nets lost second-year forward Noah Clowney to an ankle sprain on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings. The 20-year-old will miss at least two weeks with the injury. Clowney turned in one of the best performances of his career before exiting in Sacramento, posting 18 points on a career-high-tying five-made threes.

Meanwhile, starting center Nic Claxton has been in and out of the lineup while battling a back injury. The Nets ruled Claxton out for Wednesday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns, marking his fifth absence in their last seven games.

Nets struggling to find continuity in frontcourt as injuries pile up

Sharpe's return will offer a boost to Brooklyn's backup center spot, which has belonged primarily to Ben Simmons early this season. The 2021 first-round pick emerged as a legitimate rotation piece in 2023-24, averaging 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 blocks on 57.1 percent shooting in 15.1 minutes per game. He ranked second in the NBA in rebounding percentage, behind only Andre Drummond.

Depth at the center position has grown essential as Claxton battles a lingering back ailment. After receiving an epidural during a recent three-game absence, the 25-year-old revealed he initially hurt his back during the summer. He added that the injury will be “long-term” and require management throughout the season.

Claxton returned for matchups with the Philadelphia 76ers and Kings last week. However, he was a late scratch for Monday's win over the Golden State Warriors and will be sidelined in Phoenix, with the team calling him day-to-day.

The Nets had high hopes for Claxton this season after signing him to a four-year, $97 million contract. Head Jordi Fernandez said the sixth-year center will step into an expanded offensive role. However, that's yet to come to fruition, with the Georgia product facing an uphill battle to reach full strength.

Claxton missed the entire preseason due to a hamstring injury and opened the year on a minutes restriction before his recent back flare-up. He's averaged 8.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 24.5 minutes per game across 13 appearances.