The Brooklyn Nets are among the worst rebounding teams in the NBA. Jordi Fernandez's squad ranks 26th in defensive rebounding percentage this season, a deficiency that has played a significant role in their 23rd-ranked defense.

Brooklyn hopes Day'Ron Sharpe's return from a hamstring injury could help mitigate those struggles.

“Rebounding,” Fernandez replied when asked about the biggest skill Sharpe offers. “He got six rebounds in 16 minutes [against the Indiana Pacers]. If you do per 36 [minutes], I think that tells you the impact that he has on rebounding, and we struggle as a team with our defensive rebounding percentage.”

Sharpe has been a dominant rebounder throughout his young NBA career. The 2021 first-round pick averaged 14.5 rebounds per 36 minutes over his first three seasons, the fourth-most in the league among players to play at least 1,200 minutes.

He ranked second in the league in rebounding percentage last season, his first as a full-time member of the Nets' rotation, trailing only Andre Drummond.

Day'Ron Sharpe's return could boost Nets frontcourt in several areas

However, Sharpe made strides in several other areas in 2023-24, lending confidence to his ability to be a rotation-caliber center long-term. The North Carolina product flashed improvements as a pick-and-roll passer, finisher and defender, three areas of weakness earlier in his career.

Sharpe posted a 13.4 assist percentage, ranking in the 75th percentile among NBA big men, per Cleaning the Glass. He shot a career-high 69 percent at the rim, per Basketball Reference.

“He's also big in pick-and-roll [on both ends],” Fernandez said. “He just does a great job impacting the ball [defensively]. He's quick for how big he is. He helps us protect the rim. Offensively, he rolls hard… I just want him to keep playing that same way.”

Sharpe immediately impacted Brooklyn's second unit during Wednesday's 99-90 win over the Pacers. The backup center posted seven points on 3-of-6 shooting with six rebounds, one assist and one steal, finishing a team-best plus-22.

“Just not playing in general,” Sharpe said of the biggest challenge to returning from injury. “I ain't played for real since last season. I'm just getting accustomed with the new plays they put in when I hurt my hamstring, the personnel, the players, the pace of the game. It's really just like the strength of my legs… I've just been doing [things] like I should, doing extra lifts, extra prep, to make sure that my leg stays strong so I can continue to do what they need me to do on the court.”

Sharpe shows off confident three-point stroke during Pacers win

Sharpe flashed another potential growth area vs. Indiana, converting one of two three-point attempts. He shot respectably from beyond the arc on a minuscule sample size over his first three seasons, converting 12-of-33 (36.4 percent) attempts.

“Me personally, I always feel like I can shoot,” Sharpe said. “It just felt like it came with the right opportunity. My coaches believe in me. I feel like everybody on the staff and the team believes, they see that I can shoot, they believe I can shoot. So just [having] the confidence and putting it up.”

Expand Tweet

Sharpe expanding his range beyond the three-point line would raise his ceiling in the NBA long-term. Fernandez said the big man has the green light in the appropriate circumstances.

“All of our guys know what a good shot is for us,” the coach said. “He does a good job of putting in work every day, and as long as that work is put in and he knows what a good shot is, I'm completely ok with it.”

Sharpe's impact upon his return is a welcome sight for a Nets frontcourt that has battled injuries early this season. His performance during a contract season could determine his future with the team.

The fourth-year center will be a restricted free agent this summer after failing to reach a rookie-scale extension with Brooklyn.