Cam Johnson has jokes as they return to Phoenix.

For the first time since last season's trade deadline blockbuster, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will return to Phoenix on Wednesday as members of the Brooklyn Nets. The duo, affectionately nicknamed “The Twins” during their Phoenix days, became fan favorites throughout the Suns' turnaround from 2019 to 2023.

Both are expected to receive a tribute video from the Suns, something Johnson joked about following Brooklyn's shootaround.

“We’ll see, I don’t know. I think they'll give Kal a tribute video and then a, ‘Thank you, Cam,'” he said. “I told them to save the tribute video for Kal, give him a double-length feature. You can give me one dunk and then Mikal gets the rest of the dunks. You can maybe throw a game-winner in there too. That’s two clips for me and a double-length feature for Mikal Bridges.”

Bridges, who typically shies away from individual attention, admitted he is looking forward to the tribute and warm reception from Suns fans.

“I'm definitely excited,” Bridges said. “Usually, I'm not really too crazy about those things, but I'm just excited just to be back. I saw when Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton) got theirs. I was just like, ‘You know what, the Twins coming back, I might get a little love.' Other than that, we're gonna be locked in, but I'm really, really, really gonna be excited for it.”

Mikal Bridges is a rising star for Nets after Suns' trade

Phoenix selected Bridges with the 10th pick in the 2018 draft. The rising Nets star averaged 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game on 50/38/85 shooting splits while emerging as one of the NBA's top perimeter defenders over four-plus seasons with the Suns.

Bridges stepped out of Devin Booker and Chris Paul's shadow following the trade, moving into a feature role with Brooklyn. The 27-year-old has firmly planted himself in the All-Star conversation during 49 games with the Nets, averaging 24.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 48/38/89 shooting splits. Amid his breakout with Brooklyn, he said he still receives adoration from Suns fans.

“They still show love and everything like that, it's dope to see,” he said. “I watch games and as much as I try to want myself to root against them, I can't. I've got guys out there that I want to succeed. I got friends out there, and I want to do well, so it’s tough going against them.”

“It's crazy; when we first walked out on the court, it didn't hit me too hard. But towards the end of it, you know, shooting on the court, being on the court again, then going into a locker room. I walked in and I was like ‘Okay, this is what it feels like to be in an opposing locker room.’ But I think tonight when I when I walk in, I think really that's when it's gonna hit me.”

Johnson joined Phoenix as the 11th pick in the 2019 draft. The 6-foot-8 forward emerged as one of the NBA's top floor-spacers with Phoenix, shooting 44.6 percent from three over 21 playoff appearances during the team's finals run in 2021.

The Nets rewarded Johnson for his Phoenix development, signing him to a four-year, $94.5 million contract this offseason. Like Bridges, he said he's felt continued support from Suns fans throughout his transition to Brooklyn, something that adds to the meaning of Wednesday's return.

“These fans are great. These fans are amazing,” Johnson said. “That love is very mutual, I love the fans here. When I'm back in town, they treat me as if I never left, and that's something that you just can't take for granted because nobody can really take that away from you.”

“It’s a cool feeling being back. It’s really a blessing when you think about it to have people that you miss like this, to have people that you grew an actual connection with that it impacts you when you leave. So I take it all as a positive. It doesn’t feel weird coming back here. It’s a cool feeling. It’s familiar. I’ve played here a lot of times and I'm looking forward to playing here tonight.”