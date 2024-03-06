The Brooklyn Nets were the healthiest they'd been all season after the All-Star break, and it didn't last long. With Cam Thomas (right ankle sprain) and Ben Simmons (left lower back nerve impingement) already sidelined for five games, Brooklyn sustained two more injuries to key players this week.
Day'Ron Sharpe suffered a right wrist contusion during Monday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Sharpe was wearing a light cast Tuesday and will receive imaging on the injury. The third-year center has broken out this season after earning a rotation role, averaging 7.3 points and 6.7 rebounds on 58.3 percent shooting in 15.6 minutes per game.
Sharpe ranks second in the NBA in total rebound percentage, trailing only Andre Drummond.
To make matters worse, Cam Johnson sprained his right ankle while landing on a three-pointer during the first quarter of Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson remained in the game for a minute after the play, scoring another basket before exiting and being ruled out.
The 28-year-old was walking with a noticeable limp postgame and said he would receive imaging on the ankle Wednesday.
Cam Johnson's 2023-24 season with Nets
Johnson has struggled to stay healthy this season after signing a four-year, $94.5 million contract. The former lottery pick missed the entire preseason after straining his left hamstring days before the start of training camp. He then strained his left calf in the season opener, forcing him to miss seven games. Johnson also missed four games due to a left adductor injury in late January.
The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter has yet to live up to his contract while battling injuries, averaging 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 45/40/77 shooting splits over 49 appearances.
Sharpe and Johnson's statuses remain unclear ahead of a crucial six-game road trip. The same goes for Simmons while battling the same nerve impingement that forced him to miss three months earlier this season. His agent, Bernie Lee, took the blame for the three-time All-Star's injury struggles, saying they are “trying to find non-surgical options to allow Ben to move forward on a permanent basis.”
Thomas' return seems closer, with interim head coach Kevin Ollie reporting Tuesday that the shooting guard had begun ramping up on-court activities.
“He's just getting better. He's ramping up his workouts,” Ollie said. “And then I keep leaning on our medical staff – and him also because he's a big part of this – to let us know when he's ready. But he is ramping up a little bit more than what he was doing prior.”
Thomas has emerged as a lead offensive option alongside Mikal Bridges after cracking the Nets' rotation in his third season. The 22-year-old is Brooklyn's second-leading scorer, averaging 20.9 points per game on 44/36/84 shooting splits.
The Nets will gain clarity on their numerous injuries before a road trip featuring matchups with the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.