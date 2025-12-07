The Brooklyn Nets (6-17) seem like a different team when Michael Porter Jr. is on the floor. Brooklyn shook off Thursday’s 123-110 setback against the Utah Jazz and beat the New Orleans Pelicans (3-21) 119-101 at Barclays Center on Saturday, picking up their third straight win in games started by the 27-year-old.

Porter Jr. poured in a season-high 35 points on 14-of-23 shooting, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, while adding nine rebounds and three assists. And with that performance, he became the first player in Nets history to record 30+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ three-pointers in three straight games.

His scoring came efficiently, with the Missouri product taking advantage of minimal dribbles, sharp backdoor cuts, and effective off-ball movement. Porter now averages 25.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 49.6% from the field and 39.2% from three in 19 games this season.

Porter’s return was especially impactful after Brooklyn strategically rested him against Utah to manage his lower back. In games he has started, the Nets have gone 6-7 in his last 13 appearances since Cam Thomas went down. According to Cleaning The Glass, Porter is in the 79th percentile for on-off impact and the 91st percentile for offensive boost.

Brooklyn also benefited from a strong showing by center Nic Claxton, who racked up his second career triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, along with three blocks and a plus-24 rating. The 26-year-old has embraced an expanded offensive role this season, operating as a distributor from the top of the key and using dribble handoffs with Porter to generate open shots. Claxton is now just the second center in Nets history to record multiple career triple-doubles, joining Shawn Bradley, and the first Net with multiple triple-doubles in a season since 2021-22.

Supporting cast contributions came from Day’Ron Sharpe, who scored 16 points on 87.5% shooting, and rookie Egor Demin, who chipped in eight points, seven assists, and four rebounds while shooting 60% from the field and 50% from three. Noah Clowney also contributed 10 points and six rebounds.

No Zion Williamson (right adductor), no chance for New Orleans to keep up. Trey Murphy III did his part with 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists, but Brooklyn jumped out to a 30-17 lead and never let up, cruising to a comfortable win.

The Nets’ real challenge will come next when they hit the road to face the Dallas Mavericks.