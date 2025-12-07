Nic Claxton completed a rare franchise feat following his performance in the Brooklyn Nets' matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday evening.

Claxton is going through the seventh season of his NBA career, all with the Nets. He has stood out as one of the more promising centers in the league, showcasing his rebounding and blocking talents on the court.

This was on full display again during his matchup against the Pelicans. In 29 minutes of action, Claxton finished with a stat line of 14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and three blocks. He shot 5-of-9 from the field and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Claxton made franchise history as a result, per StatMuse. He became the second Nets player to have multiple triple-doubles in a season, joining Shawn Bradley in the process.

How Nic Claxton, Nets played against Pelicans

Nic Claxton's remarkable activity on the court proved to be fruitful for the Nets, cruising to a 119-101 win over the Pelicans.

Brooklyn had control of the game from the very start, leading 35-24 after the first quarter. They continued to grow their lead throughout the second and third periods, preventing New Orleans from making a rally with solid defense.

Perimeter shooting, rebounding and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Nets prevailed in all three categories by making 14 3-pointers, securing 45 rebounds and creating 36 assists. It wasn't the same for the Pelicans as they converted nine triples, grabbed 36 rebounds and dished out 30 assists.

Five players scored in double-digits for Brooklyn in the win, including Claxton. Michael Porter Jr. dominated with 35 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 14-of-23 overall, including 5-of-10 from downtown. Day'Ron Sharpe came next with 16 points and three rebounds, while Noah Clowney and Terance Mann provided 10 points each.

Brooklyn improved to a 6-17 record on the season, holding the 13th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game above the Indiana Pacers and two games above the Washington Wizards while trailing the Charlotte Hornets by one game and Chicago Bulls by 3.5 games.

The Nets will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET.