Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been sidelined by a hamstring injury for the last month. The 24-year-old will undergo an MRI later this week, after which the Nets will provide an update on his return timetable, according to head coach Jordi Fernandez.

Thomas strained his left hamstring during the first quarter of a Nov. 5 win over the Indiana Pacers. It marked his fourth time injuring the hamstring in the last year. The former first-round pick played only 25 games last season.

Thomas continued to post big scoring numbers while dominating the ball in Brooklyn's offense early this season.

Will Cam Thomas return to Nets' lineup following an extended absence?

He averaged 24.4 points on .408/.356/.875 shooting splits across seven appearances. However, he remained limited as a playmaker and defender, averaging 2.6 assists and 2.0 turnovers. His 0.51 assist-to-usage ratio ranks in the 10th percentile among combo guards, per CleaningTheGlass.

The Nets have posted a nearly identical offensive rating before and after Thomas' injury. Meanwhile, their defensive rating has improved from 128.5 (30th) in their first seven games (0-7) to 117.4 (20th) over their last 13 games (4-9) with Thomas sidelined.

Several young players — including Egor Demin, Noah Clowney, Drake Powell, Danny Wolf and Tyrese Martin — have shown promise while seeing expanded opportunities during that span.

With the Nets prioritizing reps for their rookie ball-handlers, it's unclear where Thomas will fit into the rotation when healthy. The LSU product's future in Brooklyn is uncertain after he and the team failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension summer. Thomas turned down a two-year, $30 million deal featuring a team option in favor of his $5.99 million qualifying offer.

The Nets guard has a no-trade clause this season and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. He will be trade eligible on Dec. 15, although he'll have to sign off on any deal.