The Brooklyn Nets are receiving reinforcements for a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans that will have tank implications. After resting during Thursday's 123-110 loss to the Utah Jazz on a back-to-back, Michael Porter Jr. does not have an injury designation on Saturday vs. the Pelicans.

Brooklyn listed Porter Jr. as out due to lower back injury management on Thursday. The 6-foot-10 forward missed two games due to lower back soreness the week prior.

“Just injury management. If you think about it, [Michael] had played, I think, three in four days. Then he had to miss two games,” Jordi Feranndez said ahead of the Jazz game. “That last game [before the two absences] that I didn't see him moving well – and it was muscle-related. But the reality now is that it's five [games] in seven [days], right? And health is the top priority for us. We're very happy the way he’s performing, and we want him to keep doing it. That's why the way we manage their bodies is important.”

Porter Jr. has been playing at an All-Star level in a lead role with the Nets, averaging 27.6 points (11th in NBA), 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 50/41/83 shooting splits over his last 12 games. He averaged 34.0 points while leading Brooklyn to a pair of wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls during his last two appearances.

Egor Demin also does not have an injury designation vs. the Pelicans despite Fernandez limiting his minutes on Thursday due to an upper respiratory issue. The rookie played only 20 minutes during the loss, posting three points, one rebound and two assists on 1-of-4 shooting.

“The energy was not great, but he was dealing with some upper respiratory issues,” Fernandez said. “I felt like he [tried] really hard, and the intentions were in the right place. It was just my decision because I know that he’s had problems with that. He was cleared to play, but it was something he had to deal with. “That was not his game. Got to get some rest, get back, get good sleep. And then I know he’ll be better. I know he’s going to come back. He has high standards for himself.”

Noah Clowney is probable for the Nets on Saturday due to back soreness. Clowney scored 29 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field, 3-of-6 from three and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line vs. Utah.

The Nets enter Saturday's matchup 2.5 games behind the Pelicans for the top spot in the draft lottery standings. New Orleans has lost 14 of its last 15 games, with Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole and Herb Jones all missing time with injuries.

All three of those players will be sidelined vs. Brooklyn. Meanwhile, Yves Missi is questionable due to an ankle sprain.