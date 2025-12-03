Michael Porter Jr. had been patiently awaiting his opportunity to lead an NBA team throughout his first six seasons. His trade to the Brooklyn Nets this summer presented that opportunity, and he's making the most of it.

Porter Jr. is playing at an All-Star level as the Nets' No. 1 offensive option this season. The 27-year-old is averaging a career-high 24.9 points and 3.1 assists per game on 49/38/82 shooting splits. He scored a season-high 35 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the field and 7-of-11 from three while leading Brooklyn to a 116-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

When asked by ClutchPoints about the key to his breakout start, Porter Jr. gave high praise to Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez.

“I think Jordi is a genius of a coach,” he said. “He’s a genius in terms of the schemes he puts out, especially offensively for me. The way teams are face-guarding me and trying not to let me catch the ball, and the different creative ways that Jordi has our team running plays to help me get touches and looks off, it's really next level. He’s making it so easy for me to play my game. I really have to thank just Jordi and the offensive coaching staff for how I've been able to produce.”

Many, including Porter Jr., anticipated a dramatic increase in the forward's pick-and-roll and isolation frequency with Brooklyn. While he has seen an uptick in usage in those areas, he's done the overwhelming majority of his damage off the ball.

Michael Porter Jr. thriving in Jordi Fernandez offense following trade to Nets

Porter Jr. has excelled as an off-ball mover in Fernandez's offense — curling off pindowns and dribble hand-offs, cutting backdoor, and using his size to gain position for dump-offs and high-low passes. Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe have excelled as facilitators with the 6-foot-10 sharpshooter orbiting around them, both posting career-high assist numbers.

Porter Jr. has maintained his high-level efficiency from Denver while posting a career-high usage rate. His 57.9 effective field goal percentage ranks seventh among 24 players attempting over 18 shots per game. He's also improved as a passer, assisting on 16.3 percent of his teammates' made field goals, double his best mark in any other season.

“Mike is a threat offensively the whole time,” Fernandez said following Monday's win. “And it's not just his three-point shooting, but also his cutting. He's doing a good job finishing his cuts and not over-dribbling. You can see the assist to turnover [ratio], 4-2, which is great. He makes some tough shots, but at the end of the day, that's what he does… Credit to him.”

While Porter Jr. has spent most of his time off the ball, he has been effective in increased isolation and pick-and-roll reps. In 15 games, he's run 24 isolations, averaging 1.13 points per possession. He ran 19 isolation possessions in 77 games with the Nuggets last season, averaging 0.84 points per possession.

On a team featuring an NBA-record five rookie first-round picks and the league's youngest roster, Porter Jr. is also emerging as a leader on the floor.

“I like it when he starts talking to his teammates and tells them what to run,” Fernandez continued. “He's been in these situations before, and I think that we benefit from it. So we need that, him being engaged and communicating at all times. It brings everybody together. That connectivity cannot just be on the defensive end, but also on the offensive end.”

Following the Nets-Nuggets trade this summer, many in league circles anticipated that Brooklyn would attempt to flip Porter Jr. after this season, when he will be on an expiring contract. However, the forward's elite start could generate trade calls from rival teams at this year's deadline.

While the Nets will surely listen to offers, Porter Jr. is young enough to be a part of their next iteration. Whether the rebuilding squad cashes in on the veteran's production or keeps him as a building block will be a top storyline of the coming year.