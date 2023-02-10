Spencer Dinwiddie himself admitted that they weren’t exactly the best trade package out there when he and Dorian Finney-Smith, along with a couple of future draft picks, made their way to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Kyrie Irving blockbuster deal with the Dallas Mavericks. The one thing Dinwiddie was adamant about, however, is that in terms of looks, he was the best option the Nets were going to get.

To give justice to the full quote, here is what Dinwiddie had to say after the trade was made official:

“We may not be the best trade package, but we’re the best looking. And the Nets needed some help in that department,” Dinwiddie said.

Spencer Dinwiddie made his debut for the Nets on Thursday in a 116-105 win over the Chicago Bulls. After the game, Brooklyn teammate Cam Thomas was asked to share his thoughts on Dinwiddie’s jab, and the second-year guard had a bit of a slip-up with his impromptu reaction:

“I seen it, but I was like, ‘He just talking,'” Thomas said. “We already got good-looking dudes, no homo.”

Cam Thomas: "We already had good looking guys, no homo."pic.twitter.com/2SAsuq36EX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 10, 2023

Thomas immediately received some slack for his use of a homophobic slur, to which the Nets stud quickly issued a public apology:

I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the post-game interview. I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn't intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love 🫶🏽❤️ — Cam Thomas (@24_camthomas) February 10, 2023

As Thomas said, the Nets were in a good mood after pulling off an unlikely win against the Bulls on Thursday. Despite the tumultuous past few days, Brooklyn still managed to defeat a struggling Chicago side as they kick off a new era in their franchise.