Dallas Mavericks fans got a glimpse into how special their team can be on Wednesday night as Kyrie Irving made his debut following Sunday’s trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Luka Doncic was absolutely loving it from the sidelines as Kyrie finished with 24 points in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

On Thursday, Irving reacted on IG to his first Dallas game and also threw shade at the Nets in the process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hélà (@kyrieirving)

Just peep the caption and the last slide. Definitely a shot at his former team and the front office, who he says “disrespected him” on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving even expressed his excitement for Kevin Durant “getting out of there” too after the blockbuster trade to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday evening.

It was a rocky end to Irving’s time in the Big Apple with numerous off-court issues over the last few years. But, the guard is clearly happy about a fresh start alongside Luka, who finally has himself a co-star in Dallas. It’s going to be very interesting to see the type of chemistry these two can build, too. Will Kyrie be okay with being the second option? That remains to be seen.

Obviously, Irving is looking for a long-term deal with the Mavs but that’s only going to happen if the 30-year-old proves he’s reliable and focused strictly on basketball. Perhaps a clean slate can get him back on track. By the looks of it, the former Duke standout is looking forward to what’s ahead. As for the Nets, well, they’re undoubtedly pleased to be rid of Kyrie Irving and his actions.