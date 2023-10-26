The Brooklyn Nets took on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Barclays Center in an Opening Night matchup between two talented and athletic young teams. Cam Thomas stole the show, and made NBA history in a losing effort.

Thomas finished last season outside of the Nets' playoff rotation, but had fans going crazy with his first half performance. The Cavaliers jumped out to a slim first quarter lead while the Nets did their best to hang around. In the second quarter, JB Bickerstaff's team took control and tied it up heading into halftime.

The two teams jockeyed for position in the second half before the Cavs finished the game off with a one-point road victory, 114-113.

Thomas erupted for 36 points on the night, setting a record in the process.

Despite the loss, Cam Thomas balled out 😤 His 36 points is the most by any player off the bench in a season-opener. pic.twitter.com/Nom29riAJT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 26, 2023

“The better give him minutes,” one fan said in response. “Good one Thomas,” another fan added.

Cam Thomas (36 PTS) showed out in the Nets season opener 📹#KiaTipOff23 pic.twitter.com/TBRqWcd9Ix — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2023

The Nets got just four points from Ben Simmons on the night, but the former first round pick added 10 rebounds and nine assists in 23 minutes of game action, showing his legendary versatility. Mikal Bridges added 20 points for the Nets and Cam Johnson had 12.

The Nets gave up 27 points to Donovan Mitchell on the night and will now have to lick their wounds in time for a road test against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in two days.