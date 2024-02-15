The future Hall of Famer would have played for the Nets, but with a catch.

The Brooklyn Nets could have had a Hall of Fame player suit up for them during the 2010-2011 NBA season. That was when Carmelo Anthony let it be known that he wanted a trade from the Denver Nuggets. The former Nuggets star was recently in the headlines regarding his old team due the Nikola Jokic jersey situation. During a recent appearance on Dwyane Wade's podcast, ‘The Why with Dwyane Wade,' Carmelo Anthony revealed there was a deal in place to send him to the Nets but he didn't want to go due to their location.

“I'm in the house in the bathroom in LA, family, everybody's there. It pops up on the screen, Denver Nuggets make a trade with the New Jersey Nets, they're in the works,” Anthony said. “Denver's saying they don't want to send you to where you want to go. . .I'm not going to New Jersey though. . .that was when all the Brooklyn stuff was about to happen two years after that. If we were in Brooklyn next year, I would be there. I can't play at the Prudential Center.”

Carmelo Anthony is a surefire Hall of Fame player and just by a dumb stroke of luck the Nets didn't get to see him suit up for the franchise. It's not clear who would have been shipped out to the Nuggets in a potential deal, but that was a poor Nets team who struck out in free agency that offseason when LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh all hit the market.