The Michigan football team has landed some good wide receiver talent in its 2026 class, but after missing out on five-star Calvin Russell, the Wolverines are looking to add more talent. Michigan needs to be better at WR, and head coach Sherrone Moore knows that. So, Michigan is looking to flip a commit from Missouri to add to its class.

Four-star WR Jabari Brady has been committed to Missouri since early June, but the Michigan football team is starting to pursue. This would be a big steal for the Wolverines.

“Michigan is pushing for Missouri WR commit Jabari Brady, @JohnGarcia_Jr reports,” Rivals said in a post.

Jabari Brady is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is the #390 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #58 WR and the #55 player in the state of Florida. Brady currently attends Monarch High School in Pompano Beach, FL. He has had a lot of success in high school and would be a good fit at Michigan.

“2025: Participated in the Navy All-American Bowl,” Brady’s scouting report states. “Caught 1 pass for 9 yards on Team East. 2024: Started junior year at Chaminade-Madonna Prep before transferring back to Monarch. Caught 23 passes for 485 yards (21.1 YPC) and 7 TD in 7 games, per MaxPreps. Added 14 tackles, 2 PBU and 1 INT on defense. 2023: Sophomore campaign saw him catch 70 passes for 1,392 yards (19.9 YPC) and 10 TD. Defensively, credit with 29 tackles, 4 PBU and 2 INT. Helped Monarch go 11-3 and make semifinals of Florida's 4M playoffs. 2022: As a freshman at Monarch, caught 43 passes for 864 yards (20.1 YPC) and 6 TD. 2021: Got varsity snaps as an 8th grader at Westminster Academy.”

Getting an elite recruit to flip is never easy, but Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team have been recruiting at an elite level this summer. Adding another WR would be huge, and Jabari Brady is the one that the Wolverines want.