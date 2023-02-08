Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green called out Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai on Wednesday, after the executive reportedly refused to trade Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Although many assumed that Irving would end up in Los Angeles after he formally requested a trade away from the organization, he ended up being traded to the Dallas Mavericks instead.

“I am told that they would not trade him to the Lakers, and that is what I call billionaire petty,” Green said. “That is Joe Tsai saying, ‘Listen man, that’s where he want to go? I don’t care if they offer the best deal or not. I can be petty too.’ And billionaire petty is a different level of petty. And not many people can compete with billionaire petty.”

It was reported that Los Angeles was one of Irving’s preferred destinations, and they offered an extremely enticing deal to the Nets for his services. But it was the Mavericks who ended up landing the superstar guard.

The Lakers now have just over 24 hours to make moves to improve the organization, in another tough year for the franchise. Even with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in LeBron James, along with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, the team just can’t find a way to string wins together.

At 25-30, Los Angeles is starting to lose its grip on a potential playoff berth; they currently sit two games back from the No. 10 seed in the NBA’s competitive Western Conference, and four games back from the No. 6 seed.

It’s hard to say whether the team can make the playoffs the way the roster is currently constructed, and if they don’t add a valuable rotational player or two, there’s a real chance they miss for the eighth time in the last ten years.

A Kyrie Irving-LeBron James combination would have been absolutely electric, and Draymond Green probably isn’t the only person not happy with Joe Tsai following his antics.