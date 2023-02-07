The Kyrie Irving trade from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks still has the NBA world buzzing, and it wasn’t long before Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green gave his thoughts on the move.

While nobody knows what the end result will be from a team standpoint, what we can be sure of is an Irving combination with Luka Doncic in Dallas will provide plenty of points for the Mavericks, who are looking to build off of their appearance in the Western Conference Finals last season (losing to Green and the Warriors).

On The Volume’s Twitter page, Draymond Green gives his response to the trade heard across the map.

.@Money23Green tells us why he "doesn't love" the Kyrie trade pic.twitter.com/KrgZV2qCW8 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) February 7, 2023

With the scoring punch Irving and Doncic can provide any time they step on the court, there’s good reason why teams in the Western Conference would have sleepless night trying to find an answer. Having said that, the reasons Green gives for not loving the trade provides insight on how skilled Irving is on the offensive end.

Everyone is aware of how great Irving is with the ball in his hands. He has some of the best dribbling skills we’ve seen, can finish with either hand inside the paint and is capable of hitting any shot on the court. Even with all of those skills, what Green says is the deciding factor is Irving’s ability to hit the set-shot, which will provide spacing for Doncic to operate and find him for an open attempt.

No matter how it’s sliced, there’s good reason why Green, and other teams in the conference outside of the Dallas area, aren’t fans of the Irving trade.