Kyrie Irving will make his highly anticipated Dallas Mavericks debut on Wednesday night when the Mavs head to Los Angeles to play the Clippers in a Western Conference clash. Irving was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to Dallas in a blockbuster deal on Sunday, just two days after he formally requested a trade away from the organization.

The Mavericks also received Markieff Morris in the trade. Brooklyn received a haul in return, including Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick.

How to Watch Kyrie Irving’s Debut vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, Bally Southwest in Dallas and Bally SoCal in Los Angeles through FuboTV

*Watch Kyrie Irving’s Mavs debut LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Kyrie Irving vaults the Mavericks into immediate title contention after they lost to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in five games in last year’s Western Conference finals. In four seasons playing with the Brooklyn Nets, Irving averaged 27.1 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range.

The former Duke star sat out the Nets’ win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday, after requesting a trade earlier in the week ahead of this Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline. The Nets haven’t won a game since trading Irving, falling to the Clippers on Monday night before losing to the Devin Booker-led Phoenix Suns on the second half of a back-to-back on Tuesday.

The Mavericks have been just fair over the last few weeks, winning five of their last ten games, but they beat the Utah Jazz in convincing fashion, 124-111, on Monday. Irving and Luka Doncic immediately become one of the most potent one-two punches in the National Basketball Association, and they head to Crypto.com arena just hours after LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record in the same building against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

The Clippers have been on a tear lately, winning eight of their last ten contests, and will be looking to spoil Irving’s Mavericks debut on Wednesday night.