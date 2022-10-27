At this point, Kyrie Irving is getting tired of all the negativity surrounding Brooklyn Nets teammate Ben Simmons. Fans and experts alike have been on his case all season long, and right now, it sounds like Kyrie’s just had enough of it.

The Nets suffered another loss on Wednesday night, falling to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, 110-99. Unsurprisingly, Kyrie was forced to answer a lot of questions about Simmons after the game, which is something the enigmatic Nets star did not seem to appreciate (via Brian Lewis of the New York Post):

“You guys keep coming in here asking me like what about Ben? He hasn’t played in two years. Give him give him a fu-king chance,” Irving said. “We stay on his sh1t. You just stay on him. But we’re here to give him positive affirmations.”

The man has a point. Right now, it feels like we’re all just waiting for Simmons to make mistakes and try to make such a huge fuss out of anything and everything he does. As Kyrie said, we all need to cut this man some slack, considering how he’s coming off a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Then again, you can’t say that Simmons doesn’t deserve all the attention. He’s earned that right after forcing his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers last season. He then went through a full-blown saga with the Nets — be it intentional or otherwise — after not being able to suit up for his new team following his high-profile trade.

For their part, Brooklyn fans will be more forgiving of their new star. They still have their limits, though.