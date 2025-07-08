The Brooklyn Nets' trade sending Cam Johnson to the Denver Nuggets for Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick became official on Tuesday. General Manager Sean Marks broke his silence on the bombshell deal shortly after.

“We’re excited to welcome Michael and his family to Brooklyn,” Marks said. “Michael is a dynamic offensive talent, who will add shooting and floor spacing to our team while also providing a strong presence on the boards. He’s been an integral part of a team that reached the pinnacle of success, and sharing his knowledge of what it takes to achieve at the highest level will be invaluable to our young roster.

“We also want to sincerely thank Cam for everything he brought to our team these past few seasons. He embraced Brooklyn as his home from the moment he arrived, and the impact he’s made both within the borough and our organization will be felt for years to come. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

Johnson had been speculated as a trade candidate over the last year after the Nets dealt his longtime teammate Mikal Bridges and entered a rebuild.

Despite this, the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter had a career-best season in 2024-25, averaging 18.8 points and 3.4 assists on 48/39/89 shooting splits. The Nets' decision to trade Johnson further signals the team's commitment to a rebuild after making an NBA-record five first-round picks in the 2025 draft.

While Porter Jr.'s name will make headlines, Denver's unprotected 2032 first-round pick is the prize possession of the trade on Brooklyn's end. Nikola Jokic will be 37 that year, and the Nuggets are utilizing whatever assets they can to build around him now.

“That was a prized asset the Nuggets gave up,” one general manager told ESPN of Denver's 2032 pick. “Teams have been eyeing that one to see if they'd actually use it [in a trade].”

Beyond the draft pick, Porter Jr. presents some upside while replacing Johnson in Brooklyn's rotation.

The 6-foot-10 forward is owed $79 million over the next two seasons. With the Nets in the early stages of a rebuild, absorbing his contract isn't a significant burden for them. While the Nuggets were motivated to shed his salary and gain financial flexibility, Porter Jr. has the potential to rehabilitate his value in Brooklyn.

The newest Net, previously coached by Jordi Fernandez in Denver, is a career 40 percent three-point shooter who has displayed secondary shot-creation ability in spurts. At 27 years old, he's young enough to be part of Brooklyn's next iteration if the team likes what it sees from him.

The Nets could also package Porter Jr.'s $40.8 million expiring salary in 2026-27 with Denver's 2032 pick and other assets in a trade for a star if the opportunity presents itself.

