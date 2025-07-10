Michael Porter Jr. was an integral piece to the Denver Nuggets' 2023 championship run. Two years later, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson in a cost-cutting move.

While the abrupt trade to Brooklyn shocked Porter Jr. and many NBA fans, the 27-year-old feels the change of scenery is just what he's been looking for.

“I’m really excited for this next chapter out here in Brooklyn,” Porter Jr. said on his YouTube channel in his first comments since the trade. “Over there in Denver, I felt like my ceiling had kind of plateaued. We just have a way of playing, you know, how Joker players, how Jamal [Murray] plays — that two-man game is very potent.

“That’s how we play[ed], and I’m so appreciative of the way we play[ed], we ended up winning a Championship. But I do feel like my ceiling in Denver kind of plateaued a little bit, and I’m excited for this next chapter in Brooklyn, for sure… I'm excited to expand my game and be able to do what I do.”

Porter Jr. averaged 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 49/40/78 shooting splits over his last three seasons. While his size (6-foot-10, 7-foot wingspan), rebounding and shotmaking proved valuable alongside Nikola Jokic, concerns about his offensive decision-making, defense, and overall engagement raised questions about his future in Denver entering the summer.

Porter Jr. is owed $79 million over the next two seasons. By swapping his $38.3 million salary for Johnson's $21 million contract, the Nuggets dipped below the second apron and gained access to the $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. They also generated a $16.8 million trade exception in the deal.

Michael Porter Jr. reveals how he found out about surprise Nets-Nuggets trade

While Michael Porter Jr.'s contract had fueled uncertainty about his future in Denver, he said the Nets trade caught him off guard.

“I was on the plane over here to St. Tropez. I’m here trying to enjoy my time before I head back to Denver and head back to work,” he said. “I’m laying down on the plane and I got on the WiFi and I saw a text I got from my agent and someone from the front office in Denver, I think it was [new executive vice president of player personnel] Jon Wallace, just saying ‘Yo, can you get on a phone call? It’s urgent.’ And I immediately knew what was up. I immediately knew what was going on.

“I couldn’t get on the phone with either of them because I’m on the plane. So I just started texting back and forth with my agent, and I was like, ‘Where are we going? Where am I headed to?’ And he told me Brooklyn. My first thought was just kind of shock, honestly, because I think two days prior, I was walking around my home in Denver.”

Porter Jr., who has clearly desired a larger offensive role, added that he recently bumped into Wallace. He said the new Nuggets executive spoke about how he envisioned him fitting in with the team next season.

“I actually was staying at the Four Seasons residences, and I was down there at the bar or something, and I ran into Jon Wallace,” he said. ” I ran into him, we sat down and talked for a while. He started telling me how we’re going to build the team, who he wants to get, who he wants to surround us with, who he wants in the second unit. He wants to find a point guard who can feed me the ball in the second unit. All this stuff, getting me really excited.”

“But I also think he heard in my voice that I kind of wanted to grow my game. I didn’t want to plateau. I want to get better throughout my career… But I had no idea [about the trade]. From that conversation, I’m thinking that we’re gonna make some changes, we’re gonna move some things around, I’m going to feel more comfortable next year… I was excited for it. So when I heard the news…. I was shocked. But at the end of the day, that’s the NBA, that’s the business, and I have no hard feelings.”

There will be no shortage of opportunities for Porter Jr. to expand his offensive game with Brooklyn. Outside of restricted free agent Cam Thomas, who remains unsigned, the rebuilding Nets are extremely short on shot-creators. The sharpshooting forward also has a prior relationship with head coach Jordi Fernandez, who served as an assistant with the Nuggets from 2016 to 2022

Porter Jr. said he will travel to Brooklyn to meet with the Nets' brass on Thursday. General Manager Sean Marks recently expressed his excitement over his newest acquisition after the trade became official.

“We’re excited to welcome Michael Porter Jr. and his family to Brooklyn,” Marks said. “Michael is a dynamic offensive talent, who will add shooting and floor spacing to our team while also providing a strong presence on the boards. He’s been an integral part of a team that reached the pinnacle of success, and sharing his knowledge of what it takes to achieve at the highest level will be invaluable to our young roster.”