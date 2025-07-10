Following a strong performance last season, the Houston Rockets made sure to make bold moves in the offseason to build on their momentum heading into the next campaign.

The Rockets made arguably the biggest splash this summer by acquiring Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns in a historic seven-team trade.

Despite being the second seed, Houston got bounced out by the Golden State Warriors in the first round of last season's playoffs. In adding Durant, the Rockets will have a proven superstar with loads of experience on the grand stage.

With this, former Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo offered a bold statement about the two-time Finals MVP joining H-Town.

“I think this might be the best team he's ever been traded to. Because he didn't get traded to Golden State, he actually signed with them, correct?” said Antetokounmpo on his podcast.

Antetokounmpo clarified his strong assessment of the Rockets' star and the team's that he has been on in his career.

“Let me rephrase this. Not the best team he's ever been on because he had Golden State, and then he had the Brooklyn Nets. The Brooklyn Nets were different, right? But I'm just saying, from top to bottom, the more depth and roster, this is Houston,” added the brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“This might be the best team he [Kevin Durant] has ever been traded to.” Thanasis Antetokounmpo speaks on the Kevin Durant trade 🗣️ (via @ThanalysisShow)

The 36-year-old Durant infamously signed with the Warriors in 2016, joining an already stacked roster led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. The move proved to be successful, as Durant won back-to-back titles in Golden State.

He then moved to Brooklyn, where he teamed up with Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The experiment, however, didn't work, with the three All-Stars hardly playing together due to injuries and other issues.

With the Rockets, Durant will be surrounded by a much younger core featuring Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith, and Fred VanVleet.