The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up where they left off last season after winning their first assignment in the NBA Summer League on Thursday. The defending champions defeated the Brooklyn Nets, 90-81, behind the trio of Ajay Mitchell, Nikola Topic, and Chris Youngblood.

Drew Timme, meanwhile, was a bright spot for the Nets, finishing with a game-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting and nine rebounds. He was picked up by Brooklyn late into last season, and he quickly proved that he belonged in the NBA.

Aside from his old-school game, Timme is also known for his fun-loving character. During the game, ESPN's Dave McMenamin asked Timme to pick the better blooper between the Thunder scoring on their own basket and him getting hit in the head by the ball after the errant pass of his rookie teammate, Danny Wolf.

“I almost got a CTE with that one. That's a bullet,” said the Nets forward with a laugh. “But making a layup (on your own basket), that's crazy.”

Are we sure that Timme shouldn't be in the medical industry?

Article Continues Below

Despite having a legendary four-year career at Gonzaga, he went undrafted in 2023 and bounced around in the NBA G League. Since joining the Nets, the 24-year-old Timme has served as a de facto big brother to his younger teammates.

“You're making me sound old, man,” said Timme when asked about his role on the Nets' summer roster. “Nah, just teaching them the ropes, showing them how things go. They're great, they're eager to learn, they're always asking questions, and it's a process, you know. It's everyone's first game here. They're trying to get used to it.

“We're going to help them develop and continue to grow.”

In nine games in Brooklyn last season, Timme averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

With the Nets going through a rebuilding phase in the upcoming season, he could play a more extensive role. Perhaps the team's medical staff could even use him.

More Brooklyn Nets News
Bill Simmons on one side saying "F---ing crazy!" with Cam Johnson and Michael Porter Jr. on the other
Bill Simmons blasts Nets for ‘one of worst trades of decade’Erik Slater ·
image thumbnail
Nets’ group for 2025 Emirates NBA Cup, revealedErik Slater ·
Michael Porter Jr. with a Nets logo next to him and question marks around him
Michael Porter Jr. breaks silence on bombshell Nets tradeErik Slater ·
Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo drops major declaration on Kevin Durant trade to RocketsPaolo Mariano ·
Anfernee Simons photoshopped in Grizzlies jersey with his number.
Grizzlies trade proposal for Anfernee Simons finds Desmond Bane replacementBailey Bassett ·
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Moda Center.
Ranking 5 best Anfernee Simons trade destinations for CelticsCaleb Nixon ·