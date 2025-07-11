The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up where they left off last season after winning their first assignment in the NBA Summer League on Thursday. The defending champions defeated the Brooklyn Nets, 90-81, behind the trio of Ajay Mitchell, Nikola Topic, and Chris Youngblood.

Drew Timme, meanwhile, was a bright spot for the Nets, finishing with a game-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting and nine rebounds. He was picked up by Brooklyn late into last season, and he quickly proved that he belonged in the NBA.

Aside from his old-school game, Timme is also known for his fun-loving character. During the game, ESPN's Dave McMenamin asked Timme to pick the better blooper between the Thunder scoring on their own basket and him getting hit in the head by the ball after the errant pass of his rookie teammate, Danny Wolf.

“I almost got a CTE with that one. That's a bullet,” said the Nets forward with a laugh. “But making a layup (on your own basket), that's crazy.”

Drew Timme joked to me that he might have gotten CTE from the pass that his rookie teammate Danny Wolf accidentally beamed off his head in the Nets' summer league game.

Despite having a legendary four-year career at Gonzaga, he went undrafted in 2023 and bounced around in the NBA G League. Since joining the Nets, the 24-year-old Timme has served as a de facto big brother to his younger teammates.

“You're making me sound old, man,” said Timme when asked about his role on the Nets' summer roster. “Nah, just teaching them the ropes, showing them how things go. They're great, they're eager to learn, they're always asking questions, and it's a process, you know. It's everyone's first game here. They're trying to get used to it.

“We're going to help them develop and continue to grow.”

In nine games in Brooklyn last season, Timme averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

With the Nets going through a rebuilding phase in the upcoming season, he could play a more extensive role. Perhaps the team's medical staff could even use him.