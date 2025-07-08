Brooklyn Nets point guard Egor Demin faces steep expectations as the team's first lottery pick in 15 years. The 19-year-old made history on draft night, becoming the highest Russian selection in league history. He has the nation's most successful NBA player, Andrei Kirilenko, in his corner.

“I've talked to [Andrei] through all of my career,” Demin said. “Moving to Spain, he was a part of the decision at some point. Moving to BYU, obviously, because he lived in Utah, and for my parents, it was important to hear what he thought about the place. When I got picked by Brooklyn, he called me the next day and we talked a little bit. He gave me some advice, and he just said that he's happy for me, that he's really happy that I'm part of this organization.”

Kirilenko, nicknamed “AK-47,” also made draft history as the first Russian selected in the first round. He went on to have an illustrious career, averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocks over 13 NBA seasons.

Kirilenko spent his final two seasons with the Nets following their move to Brooklyn. He was pleased to see Demin land with his former team as a centerpiece to its rebuild.

“It’s very cool. A historic moment, [the] highest draft pick [in Russian history]. Potentially, he is one of the strongest players we have ever had. Naturally, there are all the plans for him to succeed,” Kirilenko told a Russian sports site. “Brooklyn is the best option, because the team is young. There is a certain deficit in Demin’s position [there]. Most likely, he will have a chance to start first.”

While Demin and Kirilenko both stand 6-foot-9 and are known as high-IQ players, they boast different skill sets. Kirilenko's 7-foot-4 wingspan, fluid mobility and defensive instincts made him one of the league's top defenders on the wing. Demin played point guard at BYU and is known for his elite playmaking.

However, the newest Net could spend significant time on the wing if his outside shot comes along. Kirilenko's defensive knowledge could prove valuable as Demin seeks to refine his skill set as a two-way player.

The Nets' ties to Russia predate Kirilenko's tenure. Russian oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov owned the team from 2010 to 2019.

“It's a great opportunity to be in a team where I will be able to develop myself and also impact the game any way I can,” Demin said after the Nets drafted him. “Just learn a lot from the guys who are already in the team, from the coaching staff, from the front office. This is a historical club, a historical organization. Obviously, it's a lot related to Russia in the past. A lot of Russian players were going through this organization. For me, it's an honor to be a part of the Nets.”