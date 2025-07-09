Sportsbooks released their NBA win total projections for the 2025-26 season, and they expect the Brooklyn Nets to finish at the bottom of the league. The Nets' over/under win total opened at 20.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook. That is tied with the Washington Wizards for the second-lowest in the league and ahead of only the Utah Jazz (17.5).

The Nets' over/under win total entering last season reached as low as 18.5. The rebuilding squad opened the year 9-10, surpassing 18 wins with over two months left in the regular season and finishing 26-56.

However, Brooklyn's roster will look substantially different in 2025-26.

Nets projected to finish at bottom of NBA in first win total projections

Key veterans, such as Dennis Schroder, Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, fueled Brooklyn's early success in 2024-25. The Nets were 9-11 before trading Schroder. They were 26-30 in games Johnson played (38-win pace) and 9-17 when Finney-Smith played (28-win pace).

That veteran trio was traded and replaced with Michael Porter Jr. and Terance Mann this offseason. While Porter Jr. and Mann have had successful NBA careers, neither is a high-level ball-handler, which will force the Nets to lean on younger players for shot creation.

Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton's health will play a significant role in Brooklyn's ability to compete, provided both are on the roster to start the season. Thomas, the team's leading scorer, played 25 games last season while suffering three left hamstring injuries. Meanwhile, Claxton battled a back ailment throughout the year, which he said still bothered him after the season ended.

Day'Ron Sharpe and Noah Clowney will provide backcourt depth behind Claxton.

Beyond their proven commodities, the Nets have an NBA-record five rookie first-round picks entering the fold. With Schroder and D'Angelo Russell departing, Egor Demin and Nolan Traore should see significant minutes as lead ball-handlers. While both boast intriguing potential, rookie point guards often struggle with the transition to the speed and physicality of the NBA.

Drake Powell, Ben Saraf, and Danny Wolf should all see playing time in reserve roles.

Ultimately, a 20.5-win projection feels fair given Brooklyn's rebuilding situation. It represents a slight adjustment following the sportsbook's miscalculation last season, while taking into account the team's veteran departures and influx of inexperienced rookies.