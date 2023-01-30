Brooklyn Nets point-forward Ben Simmons missed Saturday’s game against the New York Knicks with left knee soreness. Sans Simmons, the Nets managed to beat the Knicks at home by a final score of 122-115 behind 32 points and nine assists from Kyrie Irving. Still, when the storied Los Angeles Lakers travel to Brooklyn to play the Nets on Monday night, every fan under the sun will want to know: Is Ben Simmons playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

Ben Simmons injury status vs. Lakers

The Nets had Simmons initially listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown. Additionally, T.J. Warren (left shin contusion) was labeled as doubtful to play for Brooklyn, while superstar forward Kevin Durant (right knee MCL sprain) had been ruled out earlier.

Now in the latest update from the Nets prior to tip-off against the Lakers, both Simmons and Warren have been ruled out as well.

Ben Simmons and T.J. Warren are OUT vs. the Lakers tonight, per @erikslater_. pic.twitter.com/tuSvsR1mQa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 30, 2023

Ben Simmons, the 26-year-old former number overall pick, is in his fifth year in the NBA and first as a member of the Nets. He’s averaging 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks across 37 appearances this season (32 starts). Simmons has never been a great scorer in the NBA, but he is struggling more than usual to put the ball in the net in 2022-23. Not only is his current 7.4 points average the lowest of his career by a wide margin, but Simmons is only attempting 5.9 shots per contest.

With regard to the question, Is Ben Simmons playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is ‘No.” However, Brooklyn should have no problem beating the Lakers on Monday despite Simmons’ absence. After all, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are sitting out due to injury, the team’s two best players.