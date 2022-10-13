On Sunday, a video went viral of Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons tossing up an airball at an outdoor practice event for fans in a Brooklyn park. The video created a whirlwind of renewed criticism of Simmons. However, unlike with past crisis, it appears Simmons is taking things in stride and keeping them in perspective.

Prior to Wednesday’s preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Simmons joined ESPN to talk about how he handles the incessant criticism.

“It doesn’t f—ing stop. Sometimes I’m even sick of it, but then I’m like, ‘OK, I’m Ben Simmons, you know? It comes with being Ben Simmons right now.’

He then went on to address the air ball video from Sunday.

“There was a clip of me air balling a shot at the park. Meanwhile, like 10 guys air-balled multiple shots… You think I’m just air-balling every shot? It’s not true. But it comes with it,” Simmons said.

One thing that he sounds to have realized is that he isn’t the only one. His teammate, Kyrie Irving, has been the center of controversy many times in the last few years. If there is anyone who has dealt with as much criticism as Simmons, it would be Irving.

The former Sixers star is leaned on Irving a bit more on dealing with all the critiques he’s faced. Irving really helped him keep it in perspective.

“He’s like, ‘Why is everybody on our heads?’ But it comes with it,” Simmons said. “F—, we’re interesting people I guess. Some guys you wouldn’t talk about because you just don’t care.”