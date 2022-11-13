Published November 13, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Joe Tsai and the Brooklyn Nets have been on the receiving end of criticisms for their suspension of Kyrie Irving. However, the franchise owner pointed out a crucial detail that many are overlooking with regards to the issue.

The Nets suspended Irving for a minimum of five games for his promotion of an anitsemitic film and refusal to acknowledge and apologize for his mistake. Brooklyn also gave him a list of things he must fulfill in order to be reinstated to the team.

Irving has since apologized for his actions, which is part of the requirements for his return. But with that, the likes of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown have called out the Nets for what they deem is a harsh punishment for the All-Star guard. They insisted that since Irving has already apologized, he should be allowed to play again.

Speaking with Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Tsai appears to fire back at those criticisms and said that simply apologizing isn’t enough.

“He has to show people that he’s sorry,” Tsai shared. “What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

For what it’s worth, one of the biggest issues about the Nets’ reinstatement requirements to Kyrie Irving is whether the playmaker can fulfill it. As NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported, there are talks around the league that the “list was crafted with the knowledge that Irving would be unlikely to complete all six and thus could conceivably subject himself to potential outright release.”

With that said, it’s not surprising why several players have issue with what Joe Tsai and the Nets did to Irving.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Kyrie, but so far, his return is unknown even after serving the minimum five-game suspension.