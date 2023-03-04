Brooklyn Nets big man Ben Simmons is again injured, battling knee soreness. To make matters worse, his back issue is also flaring up, with the team listing him as day-to-day for the time being. There is no question the Aussie is a shell of his former self and according to former player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins, he believes the Nets should be cutting ties with the former first-overall pick this offseason, voicing his opinion on Twitter:

“Yep it’s officially time for the Nets to move on from Ben Simmons… and TBH he’s walking a fine line right now because I don’t how many organizations that are willing to be patient with him! Especially with the type of lettuce he’s making. Real Talk!”

Perk says no team is going to be patient with him from this point on, much in part to his enormous salary. Simmons is making $35.4 million in 2022-23, yet he’s only averaging 6.9 points to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per night.

The reality is Simmons has absolutely no desire to get downhill and attack the hoop. He is a bystander out there offensively. Yes, the 25-year-old is still a solid playmaker and rebounder, but he simply doesn’t want to score the rock. And with the Nets roster changing drastically over the last few weeks, his role is very unclear.

Rumors are already swirling that Joe Tsai and the front office could try and trade Ben Simmons this summer, which doesn’t feel farfetched by any means. The question is, who is going to take him? He’s basically just a high-level defender. Although that is valuable, it doesn’t scream $35 million.

Simmons was once an All-Star who shined on both ends of the floor. Oh, how things have changed. Perk definitely has a valid point.