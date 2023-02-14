With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant traded away by the Brooklyn Nets within just a week, the direction of the franchise got even more intriguing, to say the least. The Nets also still have Ben Simmons, who suddenly finds himself without legitimate superstars flanking him.

Now, Ben Simmons is looking at a more uncertain future with the Nets, who could potentially send him elsewhere in the offseason. How much interest he’ll generate should the Nets put him on the trading block is another interesting topic.

“What becomes of Simmons and the final two years and nearly $80 million remaining on his contract after this season is of course another dynamic to monitor in Brooklyn,” says Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “The Nets are widely expected to gauge what trade market could materialize for Simmons after his disappointing campaign comes to a close. The three-time All-Star is still far from the form he exhibited during his best days in Philadelphia,” Fischer adds.

The Nets acquired Ben Simmons via a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers back in February 2022 — a deal that saw Brooklyn part ways with the first of the three-headed monster they had at the time in the form of James Harden.

Simmons is playing on a five-year extension deal he signed with the Sixers back in 2019. He is due to earn $37.893 million in the 2023-24 season and $40.338 million more in the 2024-25 campaign before he hits free agency in 2025.

With the Nets, Ben Simmons hasn’t played anywhere close to the All-Star form he had during his time with the Sixers, only averaging 7.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game so far in the 2022-23 NBA season.