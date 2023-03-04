Ben Simmons is expected to miss more time after experiencing soreness in his back during what has been described as a “strengthening period for his sore knee. Simmons has missed the Brooklyn Nets’ last four games due to the knee ailment. Head coach Jacque Vaughn did not provide a timetable for the three-time All-Star’s return amid the back flare-up.

“During his strengthening process, he did experience some back soreness,” the coach said. “Now we’re in the process of strengthening the knee while also managing the back… I’m really day-to-day on what it looks like going forward because of the addition of the back.”

Simmons underwent surgery in the offseason to clean up a bulging disk in his lower back. Friday’s absence will be Simmons’ 20th of the season while dealing with knee, calf, and back ailments. Despite this, Vaughn maintained Brooklyn’s stance when asked about the prospect of shutting down the former number-one pick.

“I’ve had no conversations, zero, about any shutdown,” he said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

JV’s update on Ben Simmons: “During his strengthening process he did experience some back soreness. Now we’re in the process of strengthening the knee while also managing the back… I’m really day-to-day on what it looks like going forward because of the addition of the back.” pic.twitter.com/T4Ubzdp8VG — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 3, 2023

Ben Simmons said last week that he had his knee drained and received a PRP injection at the end of the All-Star break, the second time he’s undergone the process this season. The recent back soreness adds to growing uncertainty amid the first-year Net’s disappointing 2022-23 campaign. When on the floor, Simmons has looked like a shell of his old self, averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. Those struggles recently pushed him out of the starting five, leading Simmons to say he had “no idea” what his role with the team would be moving forward.

With Simmons sidelined, the Nets have been left without a dependable center behind Nic Claxton. Second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe has struggled to fill the role, forcing Brooklyn to lean into small-ball lineups with Dorian Finney-Smith at the five.

The Nets have fallen to sixth place in the Eastern Conference amid a four-game losing streak. Brooklyn will take on the Celtics at TD Garden Friday before traveling home to host the Hornets Sunday.