By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Christmas is coming early for Bowie State University, the oldest HBCU in the state of Maryland. Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and his foundation are donating a whopping $500,000 to the athletics program, which is expected to help transform the basketball gym and develop other facets of the various Bulldogs sports teams.

Wanda Durant, KD’s mother and the president of the Durant Family Foundation, had this to say about the generous donation. Via Boardroom:

“We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education, especially in Prince George’s County,” Wanda Durant, who leads the Durant Family Foundation, said in an official release. “Bowie State was the perfect place to make a meaningful impact.”

Kevin Durant and his foundation have already renovated 27 different basketball courts around the globe, from Berlin to Tokyo to San Francisco. It’s a worldwide trend and Bowie State is the latest beneficiary. President Dr. Aminta Breaux couldn’t help but show just how thankful she is for the generosity:

“We’re grateful for the resources that Kevin Durant and his foundation have generously donated to Bowie State. His contributions will go a long way towards updating our facilities and ensure offer a top-tier athletic experience for all of our students. The foundation has already built a network of community-centric services within the Durant Center in Prince George’s County that is exemplary.”

KD is in the midst of a fantastic campaign for the Nets, averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. He always takes the time to give back and this latest donation is a prime example. You love to see it.