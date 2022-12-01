Published December 1, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Kevin Durant himself dropped 39 points on Wednesday night, but even the Brooklyn Nets star couldn’t help but be impressed with what Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum did in their respective games.

Booker exploded for 51 points to help the Phoenix Suns take down the Chicago Bulls, 132-113. And he did it in an incredibly efficient way, making 20 of his 25 attempts from the field for an 80 percent shooting clip. He missed just one of his seven attempts from deep, and the Windy City franchise just had no way to counter him.

Durant didn’t hold back in his reaction on Booker’s performance, noting that it’s “f***in ridiculous” to go 20-of-25 for a 50-piece.

For his part, Tatum destroyed the Miami Heat with his 49-point outburst. He was all over the court on the night, adding 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals to his tally. He also committed just one turnover in the contest.

What impressed Durant more, however, was Tatum’s insane 8-of-12 shooting from deep that propelled the Boston Celtics to the 134-121 victory.

“49, 8-12 from Tracy is ridiculous Jayson Tatum. It’s a lot of cookin goin on in this league man,” the Nets superstar wrote on Twitter.

Sure enough, everyone NBA fan was like Kevin Durant after the Suns and Celtics matches. Big performances such as what Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum had are not new in the NBA, but it’s pretty rare to see it happen on the same day. With that said, it’s such a treat whenever fans get to witness those displays of greatness.

Luckily for KD and the fans, Wednesday was that kind of day.