Kevin Durant is beefing with someone again on Twitter, this time with Shaquille O’Neal. The two had a rather hilarious interaction on Twitter where the Nets star got roasted by Shaq after his criticism. Well, it seems like the two aren’t burying the hatchet any time soon, since the latter posted a subtweet of sorts aimed at KD.

who needs to kno ball, when you kno how to ball?

THEMOSTDOMINANTBALLER EVER pic.twitter.com/bCbGaCS2lA — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 29, 2023

The next day, after seeing this tweet, Kevin Durant decided to respond to Shaq’s tweet in the most petty way possible. The Nets star took the legend’s last tweet in stride, but he decided this time around that he wanted to try and stoke the flames a bit.

Impressive resume Shaquille, im proud of you!!!! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 29, 2023

So, how did this beef start? Well, it all started on the day Rui Hachimura was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. At the time, Shaq said that he did not know Hachimura because, in his own words, “he wasn’t a top-10 player”. A lot of people at the time roasted Shaq, including Durant himself.

After that comment went viral, Kevin Durant sent a tweet asking rhetorically if Shaq knew ball. The former Lakers star then responded to that tweet… on a completely different KD tweet where the latter was promoting his podcast. The Nets star took the jab, saying, “he got cooked”.

It’s still early in the morning. Shaq still has plenty of time to respond to Durant, either on Twitter or maybe even on Inside the NBA. Either way, NBA fans will be eating good with all of this back-and-forth between two all-time greats.