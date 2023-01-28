Despite nursing a knee injury from the sidelines, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant seems to be having fun lately. Durant is well-known for being an instigator on Twitter, and he was back at it on Saturday with his sights set on a prolific target, Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

The TNT analyst caught some heat after admitting he did not know who Rui Hachimura was before the forward was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers, per Legion Hoops. “If you ain’t a top 10 player, I don’t know who you are… I’m not watching the Bullets or the Wizards,” O’Neal proclaimed on Inside the NBA.

Durant, a Washington, D.C. native, could not resist adding fuel to the fire, tweeting “Shaquille doesn’t know ball?” This is not the first time O’Neal has indicated that he is perhaps not the most diligent basketball viewer, famously having a similar reaction to Christian Wood in 2021 (was on the Houston Rockets at the time).

Durant has never been the biggest fan of pundits and was not going to pass up an opportunity to question the breadth of O’Neal’s modern basketball knowledge. Hachimura had 12 points and 6 rebounds off the bench in his Lakers debut on Wednesday. At just 24 years old, he has plenty of time to make a strong impression on the basketball media.



16 years into an illustrious career, Kevin Durant remains one of the best players in the NBA and will be regarded by many as one of the greatest offensive juggernauts of all time. He is averaging 29.7 points per game on near-56 percent shooting from the field this season. It is safe to say he is one such player who is on Shaq’s radar, which means his tweet probably caught the Big Aristotle’s attention.

Durant is hoping to return to action for the Nets in the next couple weeks. In the meantime, no one is safe from his social media savagery.