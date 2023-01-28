After Shaquille O’Neal dissed the Los Angeles Lakers’ trade for Rui Hachimura, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant came to the youngster’s defense and questioned if Shaq is really watching basketball. Shaq saw Durant’s question and decided to respond, not really with an answer but rather with a savage roasting of his own.

To recall, O’Neal said he doesn’t know Hachimura before he was sent to the Lakers, emphasizing that, “if you ain’t a top 10 player, I don’t know who you are…” Durant saw this and asked, “Shaquille doesn’t know ball?”

The Lakers icon saw KD’s tweet, but instead of responding directly to it, he commented on an entirely different video not related to their beef. On Boardroom’s video post where Durant weighed in on the Cole vs. Kendrick debate, Shaq wrote, “I don’t kno[w] ball, but I kno[w] how to brush my hair, or decide to cut it when I was going bald. love always THE BUS DRIVER.”

i don’t kno ball, but i kno how to brush my hair,or decide to cut it when i was going bald. love always THE BUS DRIVER — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 28, 2023

The fact that Shaquille O’Neal put it on a different video, and not even on a Kevin Durant tweet, makes it really hilarious. You got to love the “Bus driver” diss as well, which was famously started by Charles Barkley in criticism of KD for his inability to lead a team to the championship.

And how about the the trolling on Durant’s hair? KD’s hairstyle (or the lack thereof) has been often used to troll him, but it doesn’t make O’Neal’s take less brutal.

For what it’s worth, Durant tried to play innocent and replied to O’Neal’s comments: “Damn, I got cooked for asking a simple question.”

It remains to be seen if Shaq will keep pouring fuel in the beef, but it’ll certainly be fun if they do as we wait for Durant to return from his injury.