Published November 24, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Last week, Kevin Durant threw a bit of shade at his Brooklyn Nets teammate by questioning their skill level. KD made it clear that he did not mean any disrespect, but he did say that fans should only expect so much from a starting lineup that featured himself, Edmund Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, and Nic Claxton.

Durant was just being brutally honest. However, it seems that his teammates took their superstar’s comments as a bit of a sleight. They did not appear to take offense, though, but instead, they upped their level of play. The Nets responded by logging two straight wins right after KD made his statement.

For former Nets star Kevin Garnett, he believes that Durant’s comments worked wonders for the squad. Be it intentional or otherwise, KD’s statement made the team better:

“Every team is different but the Nets supporting cast used KD’s quote as motivation! Whether props or traditional, you might want to bet on BK,” Garnett said in his tweet.

This speaks volumes of the Nets’ resiliency. As Kevin Durant said, their previous lineup did not exactly strike fear in their opponents’ hearts. However, the fact that they were able to bounce back is a testament to this team’s mindset.

Right now, the Nets have gotten Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons back. It’s only a matter of time before this team starts clicking, and in the greater scheme of things, there’s no denying that the supporting cast will play a key role in whatever success this side achieves this season.