Published November 22, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

As the National Basketball Players Association’s vice president, Jaylen Brown made sure to use his voice to offer his support to Kyrie Irving throughout his recent saga with the Brooklyn Nets. Now that Kyrie has returned from his team-mandated suspension, the Boston Celtics star could not be more pleased with the fact that this episode is finally coming to an end.

Following Irving’s return to action on Sunday after an eight-game suspension, Brown talked up Kyrie’s contribution to the game and how happy he is to see the Nets guard back on the floor again:

“Kyrie’s contributed in a lot of ways to the game of basketball so for him to be able to come back and be on the floor last night I thought was something to celebrate,” Brown said (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter).

Kyrie Irving didn’t exactly have his best game on Sunday in a 127-115 win over a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies. He finished with 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting to go along with five rebounds, zero assists, and four turnovers in 26 minutes of action. Kyrie looked a bit rusty at times, which is to be expected given how he spent more than a few games on the sidelines. He is still one of the best guards in the NBA today, though, so he should be back to his old self sooner rather than later.

As for Jaylen Brown, he was one of the most vocal personalities in the NBA throughout Kyrie’s most recent ordeal. The Celtics star called out the Nets for being too harsh with their requirements for Irving’s reinstatement, which in the end, looks like they were all satisfied by Kyrie.