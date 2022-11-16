Published November 16, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets are off to a woeful 6-9 start and there’s been non-stop drama around the team because of the Kyrie Irving saga. While one could blame the distractions for their poor play, it simply comes down to a lack of help around Kevin Durant.

Ever since he landed in Brooklyn, the eyes are always on KD to perform, despite the lack of star talent around him. In fact, Durant echoed just that in a recent interview with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, low-key throwing shade at the Nets’ starting five:

“Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? Durant asked of B/R. “You expect us to win because I’m out there. So if you’re watching from that lens, you’re expecting us to play well because No. 7 is out there.”

It might sound slightly disrespectful, but Kevin Durant has a valid point. This isn’t the most talented roster and the only reason they’re even expected to contend at all is because of KD and Kyrie if he’s actually focused on basketball.

Nevertheless, Durant is just happy to be out there balling and doesn’t take a minute for granted when he’s on the floor with his teammates:

“I’m really having a good time. I wish y’all could hear me talk during the game. If I got mic’d up more, people would stop asking me if I’m happy or not. I’m enjoying every moment I get to step on this f–king court, and part of it is because I tore my Achilles. And the pandemic, I didn’t know if we were going to play again. I didn’t know if I was going to play again.

“I was just like, ‘This can’t be it for me.’ I have to really enjoy every single moment I’m out here. That’s part of being a pro. I have to be coachable, I have to knock down shots, I have to be aggressive, and I have to talk to my teammates the right way. That’s the journey and the battle.”

The Nets would probably be in a much better position if Irving was available and Ben Simmons played like the Ben Simmons of the past, but he’s struggling to make an impact. Regardless, Kevin Durant isn’t taking a single moment for granted. You only play this game for so long. He’s going to enjoy every moment.