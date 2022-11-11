Published November 11, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

After a week filled with drama and speculation, it seems like the Kyrie Irving saga will finally be over. In an email sent by the NBPA to Adrian Wojnarowski, the union revealed that the Nets star has met with the Brooklyn org, the NBA, and the NBPA. The email also mentions that they are looking forward to a “resolution” soon.

Suspended guard Kyrie Irving has met with the Brooklyn Nets, NBA and NBPA “on several occasions” in recent days and the union “(looks) forward very soon to a resolution of all matters satisfactory to all parties,” @TheNBPA tells players in an email obtained by ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 11, 2022

Kyrie Irving is currently serving a five-game suspension after he tweeted about an anti-Semitic movie and book. The Nets seemingly gave their star multiple chances to apologize for his actions. After a disastrous media day appearance, though, the front office had no choice but to sanction Irving.

Kyrie Irving’s suspension has drawn wildly different takes from some people. There are some that feel that the Nets were right in suspending him, and argue that there should’ve been a larger sanction. Others claim that Irving is being wrongfully punished for expressing his thoughts.

The Nets initially handed Kyrie Irving six different bullet points that he must accomplish in order to be reinstated back to the team. We’ll see over the next few days whether Brooklyn changed their mind on the rules they gave. Irving has gotten the support of the NBPA throughout this process. Irving also recently met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

UPDATE: Shortly after Wojnarowski broke the news, Nets owner Joe Tsai released a series of tweets about his meeting with Kyrie Irving.