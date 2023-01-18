The Brooklyn Nets listed Kyrie Irving as probable for their matchup with the Phoenix Suns Thursday. The guard was a late scratch ahead of the Nets’ 106-98 loss to the Spurs Tuesday due to calf soreness.

The loss was Brooklyn’s third straight after Kevin Durant went down with an MCL sprain, marking the first time the Nets have dropped three consecutive games since late October. Irving struggled in his first two appearances without his co-star, shooting 16-of-44 (36.4 percent) from the field and 4-of-18 from three (22.2 percent). Irving mustered just 15 points, his second-lowest scoring total of the season, on 9-of-24 shooting in Brooklyn’s 112-102 loss to Oklahoma City Sunday.

The Nets’ search for offensive production became even more difficult with Irving on the bench Tuesday. Brooklyn shot 37 of 88 (42.0 percent) from the field and an abysmal 3 of 23 (13.0 percent) from three in the loss at San Antonio, after which head coach Jacque Vaughn said the team hopes to get Irving back Thursday.

“He just reported a little tightness. So essentially just day-to-day. We’ll get some treatment, check on it [Wednesday] and hopefully this is short term,” the head coach said via Brian Lewis. “Yeah, hope so. That’s definitely the hope, that after a day, get some treatment, hopefully be ready to go against Phoenix.”

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Brooklyn after disappointing losses to the Thunder and Spurs. The Nets will continue a five-game road trip after Phoenix with stops in Utah, Golden State and Philadelphia. Irving and Co. have fallen into a tie for fourth place in the Eastern Conference following the three-game skid. It’s obvious to see that Kyrie Irving is sorely needed.