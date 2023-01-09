By Erik Slater · 4 min read

The Brooklyn Nets’ dream hot stretch nearly turned into a nightmare when Jimmy Butler fell into Kevin Durant’s knee during the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Miami Heat. Durant attempted to stay in the game but ultimately asked to exit and was later ruled out due to the injury.

Brooklyn announced Monday that Durant was diagnosed with an “isolated MCL sprain” and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The Nets forward missed six weeks last season after sustaining a similar injury in his left knee during a Jan. 15 win over New Orleans. However, reports say Brooklyn feels the injury is less severe this time around, inspiring confidence that Durant could be back on the floor in less than a month, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“While Kevin Durant did miss six weeks with a left MCL sprain a season ago, there’s optimism that this is a less severe injury unlikely to cost him more than a month on the sidelines,” sources told Woj.

Durant is having one of the best seasons of his career this year, firmly cementing himself in the MVP conversation while carrying Brooklyn up the standings following a dysfunctional start. The 12-time All-Star is averaging 30 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 56 percent shooting, the league’s best mark among the 38 players attempting 16.5 or more shots per game.

The Nets have won 18 of their last 20 games, the best stretch in franchise history, with Durant leading the way. Brooklyn stands alone with the league’s second-best record (27-13) following the hot stretch. Brooklyn was 27-15 when Durant sprained his MCL on Jan. 15 last season. They would go 5-16, including an 11-game losing streak, during the forward’s six-week absence with Kyrie Irving playing on a part-time basis. Durant would later say he felt the injury “derailed” the Nets’ season.

However, with a shorter return timetable, full-time Irving, and a much-improved supporting cast, there’s reason to believe things will be different this time around. The Nets boast a far deeper roster than last season with the additions of Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neale, Yuta Watanabe, T.J. Warren, Edmond Sumner and Markieff Morris, as well as the return of Joe Harris.

The Nets went 5-3 during Irving’s suspension in early November, with Simmons also missing two of those games. Simmons began his best stretch of the season during that period. The three-time All-Star averaged 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 82.0 percent shooting during a six-game span at the end of November. Simmons was taking 8.3 shots per game during that span.

Brooklyn hasn’t needed the 26-year-old to produce at the same level offensively amid Durant and Irving’s explosion during the recent hot stretch. Simmons is averaging 7.5 points on 6.0 shots per game over his last 13 appearances. That will need to change with Durant sidelined.

Outside of the late-November stretch, Simmons has not shown the same level of aggressiveness he had in prior seasons. The Aussie is averaging 3.2 drives per game this year after averaging 10.0 or more in each of his four seasons prior. Without Durant attracting frequent double teams, Brooklyn will need Simmons to provide rim pressure and create advantages for his teammates.

Seth Curry and T.J. Warren will also see expanded opportunities during Durant’s absence. Curry is averaging 15.0 points on 59.1 percent shooting from three during his last four appearances. Warren has provided a high-level scoring punch off the bench since returning from a two-year absence, averaging 10.0 points on 53.7 percent shooting in 19 appearances.

Brooklyn proved capable of surviving without Durant against a formidable opponent Sunday. After falling behind by nine points in the fourth quarter, the Nets mounted a comeback with the help of nine points from Curry and six from Nic Claxton down the stretch. Royce O’Neale put back an Irving missed three to give Brooklyn the lead with three seconds remaining.

Irving led the way with a game-high 29 points, but the All-Star guard pointed to Brooklyn’s supporting cast when asked how the team will survive without Kevin Durant.

“I just think obviously our strategy is pretty clear that KD and me are predominantly most of the offense, but we have incredible shooters and incredibly talented basketball players around us, and now I think it shapes into all-around offense and guys being ready to play,” Irving said postgame. “I think one of the greatest qualities of our team is the bench and the way we support each other despite whose in the lineup. And now, it’s time to exemplify that until we figure out the timeline with Kevin and when he can be available again.”

The New Jersey native has been among the NBA’s top guards after returning from his early season suspension. And Irving had a direct message about Brooklyn’s mindset for the upcoming shorthanded stretch.

“We know what we’re up against with him not being in lineup,” Irving said of Durant’s absence. “We can say it every single day, but we don’t have time for any excuses. We’ve just got to keep moving forward and stay mature about it.”

The Nets will have three days off before welcoming the Celtics to Barclays Center for a showdown between the league’s top two records.