Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is one of the WNBAs most genuine supporters and he’s ready to make their lives easier.

Speaking to reporters following the Nets’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Irving touched on the W’s current inability to offer chartered flights to its players, saying “we gotta get something done…”

“I’m with them no matter how much it costs per se, I think we could all collectively come together and make something very doable happen.”

An issue that’s been well-documented, the topic received new life when Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart went to social media to propose a solution for the $20 million problem.

Stewart’s call to action, in which she pledges to contribute her NIL earnings (and more) to be part of a deal that helps subsidize charter travel for the entire WNBA, was met with plenty of support. Notable former and current WNBA players such as Sue Bird, Chicago Sky star Kahleah Copper, and Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne chimed in, demonstrating their desire to solve the matter.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Kevin Durant, Brock Purdy, Tom Brady, Brooklyn Nets, San Francisco 49ers

Nets star Kevin Durant gets real on Brock Purdy-Tom Brady comparisons

Angelo Guinhawa ·

nic claxton, brooklyn nets

How Nic Claxton has emerged as Nets third star during breakout season

Erik Slater ·

Kyrie Irving, Cavs, Kevin Durant, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Brooklyn Nets, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes

Nets star Kevin Durant drops bold Joe Burrow take that will infuriate Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs fans

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Now it appears that Irving, who will have made $231.7 million in his NBA career by the end of the 2022-23 season, is on board too.

The financial constraints of the WNBA are no secret, as the maximum salary in the WNBA is just a little over $228K, compared to a $270 million supermax salary that’s available for NBA players.

If the WNBA were to allow teams to book chartered flights, it would require a change to their current collective bargaining agreement. However, there’s no doubt that WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert would support such a change.